SoftServe Achieves Healthcare and Life Sciences Expertise in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Google Cloud Premier Partner with Specializations and Expertise recognized for proven proficiency in accelerating healthcare transformation while protecting confidential patient data

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner has achieved the Healthcare and Life Sciences Expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This Expertise affirms that SoftServe has the experience and capabilities to accelerate its healthcare clients’ digital transformations with Google Cloud to achieve improved consumer experiences and outcomes.





The Healthcare and Life Sciences Expertise is awarded to partners with proven customer success in enabling hospitals to improve patient care, enhance provider satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and organize healthcare and life sciences data to make it universally accessible, secure, and useful. This Expertise gives SoftServe a combined 31 approved Google Cloud Partner Expertise designations across product and technology, workloads, and industries; as well as five Specializations in Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure, and Internet of Things (IoT).

“Achieving Google Cloud’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Expertise shows that we have the proven competencies to help our clients fully leverage the benefits of Google Cloud and navigate healthcare’s unique regulatory environment to better engage with payers, patients, and providers,” said Rich Herrington, EVP, Client Success – Healthcare at SoftServe. “Meeting the demands of providing an exceptional health experience means we’ve got to solve for our clients’ toughest issues around protecting patient data, improving treatment adherence, and accelerating drug development with data-driven decisions.”

“With Google Cloud’s innovation in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, we enable clients to accelerate the pace of their digital business—from generating business insights that drive smarter decisions, to reducing operating costs and creating new revenue streams, and providing consistent customer experiences across all touchpoints,” said Todd Lenox, VP Global Alliances and Partnerships at SoftServe. “As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, SoftServe is fully equipped to support Apigee and Anthos platforms.”

SoftServe has the experts, professional services, and industry-specific solutions to help healthcare and life science providers achieve sustainable competitive differentiation while meeting security and privacy standards, and regulatory compliance. If you are ready to create exceptional personal experiences, turn clinical data into actionable insights, accelerate research, or future proof your business, please visit SoftServe’s Google Cloud partner page to get started today.

