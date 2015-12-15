Strategy Analytics Reveals Research to Maximize Success for AI-Enhanced Product Development

Both Vendors and Users Can Benefit from AI Buyer Journey Research

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics today released complimentary research which explores the link between the level of understanding of the buyer journey and the success of AI projects. The report “Defining the AI Buyer Journey” clearly shows that both AI vendors and users can succeed through a thorough understanding of customer journeys.

This report explores how the AI buyer journey varies based on enterprise perspectives, expectation and investment. The buyer’s journey is the process buyers go through to become aware of, consider and evaluate, and decide to purchase a new product or service.

Harvey Cohen, President of Strategy Analytics and author of this report notes that “While AI is not exactly a nascent market, it is now realizing more of its potential than ever before which in turn is contributing to its significant growth. Establishing goals and a framework to achieve them is paramount to success based on extensive project work and research performed by Strategy Analytics.”

Stephen Entwistle, VP of Strategic Technologies at Strategy Analytics added, “The research observed a wide range of hardware, software, and services associated with AI technology businesses. It shows that three key success factors predict outcomes for AI ventures.”

Perspectives on the market often focus on the nature of the AI functionality that is at the core of the application in terms of algorithm development such as: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Expert Systems.

In its work with clients to examine market opportunities and dynamics, Strategy Analytics has taken a different approach that focuses on the who, what, why, and how long issues in the buyer journey including the paths to selection, adoption, and implementation.

