Synergy Blue Announces New Arcade-Style Gambling Game: Area 50 Fun

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arcadegambling–Synergy Blue, the premier provider of “fun you can bet on” and interactive, arcade-style casino gaming experiences, today debuted a new addition to their library of skill-influenced gambling games: Area 50 Fun. Housed on the sleek new 2600 XL cabinet, Area 50 Fun takes players on an out-of-this-world gambling experience with interactive play and immersive, arcade-style hardware tailor-made for the casino gaming floor. With Area 50 Fun, Synergy Blue again presents more diverse choices for guests and operators alike, drawing in a new era of gamers and gamblers.

Area 50 Fun is an arcade shooting game where players protect an old western town from dusty alien outlaws set on taking over the world! With a quick draw, tight aim and some help from Lady Luck, players blast aliens back to their home planet for a chance to hit it big and collect some bounty along the way. Designed for play on Synergy Blue’s 2600 XL cabinet, Area 50 Fun attracts today’s gamers and gamblers with immersive arcade-style gameplay and unique, eye-catching hardware — complete with an arcade light gun and hidden easter eggs that transport Vegas fans back in time.

“When we set out to make interactive gambling games that just about anyone can enjoy, Area 50 Fun is exactly what we had in mind. It’s a great addition to our library and a very unique game to have on the casino floor,” said Amanda Vance, CEO of Synergy Blue. “It’s the perfect blend of gaming and gambling, giving operators something different to market while providing players with a new, exciting way to gamble.”

Area 50 Fun is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Korean and Chinese, and features multiple gambling variations, allowing operators to adjust the gameplay to the unique preferences and needs of their guests. It will be available in multiple jurisdictions including CA, OK, NV, and FL, and just like traditional slot games, players can alter their bet, or cash out, at any point of play.

With arcade-style hardware that’s easily recognizable and nostalgic for today’s players, Synergy Blue’s products offer something different to attract and retain those who might not typically play wagering games, giving operators new marketing opportunities and new customer demographics. Built on the patented HAWG® platform, Synergy Blue’s expansive library of skill-influenced, arcade-style games allows operators to meet regulations while providing the engagement and interactivity expected from today’s gaming experiences.

Area 50 Fun and the 2600 XL cabinet, along with Synergy Blue’s full suite of arcade-style games, are currently available for sale or lease.

Synergy Blue creates “Fun You Can Bet On!” As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, interactive skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company’s robust HAWG (Hybrid, Arcade, Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue’s technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

