TDK Ventures Closes $150 Million Fund for Early-Stage, Materials Science and Hard-Tech Startups

Fund II triples the size of TDK Ventures’ Fund I

Follows three exits in first 18 months from first fund

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has closed its second fund, totaling $150 million in new capital. The new fund will primarily target early-stage, global investments in clean technology, advanced materials, industrial, robotics, energy, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and healthtech segments. TDK Ventures’ total assets under management is now $200 million.

“This new fund renews our commitment to supporting hard-tech entrepreneurs creating innovations for the greater good,” said Nicolas Sauvage, Managing Director, TDK Ventures. “The materials science field has always been part of the technology sector’s foundation, and as such, it can help the sector address some of the world’s biggest challenges, including sustainability.”

The close of TDK Ventures Fund II follows the success of Fund I, the firm’s inaugural $50 million fund that has seen three exits in the CVC’s first 18 months of operation. These include the oversubscribed IPO for energy cell company GenCell (TASE: GNCL); laser manufacturer SLD Laser’s acquisition by KYOCERA Corporation (TYO: 6971); and 3D printing startup Origin’s acquisition by Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) in a $100 million transaction.

“With these three liquidity events so soon after its launch, TDK Ventures has seen one of the fastest ascents ever for a corporate venture capital fund,” said Paul Holland, General Partner in Residence, TDK Ventures and Managing Director, Mach49 — a growth incubator for large corporations, which served as an advisor to the design and launch of TDK Ventures. “TDK Ventures adopted a Silicon Valley entrepreneurial approach to find and fund digital and energy transformation startups poised to improve the lives of billions.”

“TDK is dedicated to accelerating fundamental materials science technologies that can unlock megatrends across sectors. TDK Ventures believes in advancing technology for a sustainable society and the well-being of all people,” said Shigenao Ishiguro, President and Chief Executive Officer, TDK Corporation.

TDK Ventures has built a reputation for investing in materials science and hard technology companies and will continue to renew research and investment in these areas with this new capital. In the last 21 months, TDK Ventures has made 16 investments, backing companies like Starship Technologies, Wheels and Autoflight in the mobility space, Genetesis and Exo in the healthtech space, SLD Laser and Metalenz in advanced materials, Agility Robotics in the robotics industry, and more.

By the end of the Fund II investing cycle over the next three years, TDK Ventures will build a portfolio of 50 early-stage companies. TDK Ventures has a global scope and can help its portfolio companies with differentiated access to international markets, talent, and introductions to customers, helping them raise their next round of financing and long-term partnerships that can help grow companies for decades to come, coined “TDK Goodness.”

With an existing office in San Jose, California, TDK Ventures recently opened an additional office in Boston. To find out more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company’s vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com.

About Mach49

Mach49 partners with global businesses to disrupt markets and create new growth opportunities. Mach49 focuses on execution, with a unique approach to venture building and investing fueled by decades of Silicon Valley experience. Founded in 2014 and with incubation hubs worldwide, Mach49 is based in Redwood City, California and has offices in Boston, London, and Singapore. Learn more about Mach49 and our recent acquisition by Next 15 at www.mach49.com.

Contacts

TDK

Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE



Publitek



Portland, OR



+1 503.720.3743



TDK-global@publitek.com

TDK Ventures

Mr. David A. ALMOSLINO



TDK Ventures



San Jose, CA



+1 408.501.2278



david.almoslino@tdk-ventures.com

Mach49

Ms. Jennifer EDWARDS



Mach49



Redwood City, CA



+1 415.305.7595



jennifer@mach49.com