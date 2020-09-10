Teleplan and Clover Wireless Rebrand as Reconext, a Leading Provider of Aftermarket Lifecycle Services for Electronics

New Brand Identity Follows Clover Wireless’ Successful Acquisition and Integration of Teleplan

Reconext is a Leading Aftermarket Services Company Benefiting Our Customers, Communities and the Environment

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teleplan and Clover Wireless today announced their collective rebranding as Reconext to reflect their combined identity as a leading comprehensive global aftermarket services company for electronic assets. The new name, Reconext, reflects the combined company’s commitment to creating a more sustainable digital economy by recovering, reconditioning and repurposing electronic assets to extend their useful lives and deliver value for such assets to its customers. In conjunction with today’s announcement, Reconext launched a new website: http://www.reconext.com.

Reconext delivers solutions that enable customers to meet their objectives by optimizing the value of returned electronic devices for customers with the goal of 100% reuse of all materials. Headquartered in Dallas, Reconext has a broad global footprint, including 18 service centers across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, that offer cost-effective, innovative supply chain solutions for customers worldwide. The Company has several thousand employees globally, with strong technical expertise, deep engineering credentials and a shared commitment to advanced component reclamation, device repair and refurbishment.

“Our new name, mission and brand identity represent a deepening of our commitment to maximizing device value for customers, investing in innovation and protecting the environment and communities where we operate,” said Dan Perez, CEO of Reconext. “Reconext is uniquely differentiated by the breadth of products we service, our innovation in renewal technology and our test development capabilities and processes. These attributes, combined with our global reach, enable us to serve as a one-stop shop, providing customers with industry-leading services wherever and whenever they need it. With a rich, 40-year history anchored in a customer-first mindset and commitment to embracing the philosophy of the circular economy, this marks an important milestone in our evolution. I am grateful for our employees, who work tirelessly to serve our customers around the world, and am excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead.”

About Reconext

Reconext, a leading provider of aftermarket lifecycle services for electronics, serves leading manufacturers, operators, retailers, insurers, data centers and large corporations. Markets served include consumer electronics, customer premises equipment, enterprise network & data storage, IoT, mobile and point of sale equipment. Reconext’s end-to-end aftermarket lifecycle services include returns management & fulfillment, testing & grading, repair & refurbishment, asset recovery and trade-in & buy-back. For more information, please visit www.reconext.com.

