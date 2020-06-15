Travelers Chooses SentinelOne to Secure the Future of Work for Cyber Policyholders

SentinelOne Selected for Ability to Detect and Defeat Cyberattacks with AI-Driven Defense Technology Purpose-Built for the New Normal

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Travelers Insurance. Through the partnership, Travelers cyber policyholders gain limited-time free access and special Travelers pricing for the SentinelOne platform, delivering real-time prevention, ActiveEDR, IoT security, and cloud workload protection powered by patented Behavioral AI.

Travelers provides customers with not only insurance, but solutions and strategies to mitigate cyber risk and protect business critical assets. As cyber breach prevalence rises – particularly ransomware cases – businesses must evolve their cybersecurity defenses to navigate the new normal. Whether operating remote workforces or starting to transition back to offices, the need for autonomous, AI-powered technology that helps scale cybersecurity teams is imperative. Travelers selected SentinelOne to help its policyholders rapidly accelerate the replacement of antiquated antivirus products.

“Global organizations are facing nuanced and unprecedented security challenges; it’s our obligation to help our customers transform risk into an advantage with advanced technologies and effective strategies,” said Tim Francis, Enterprise Cyber Lead at Travelers. “With SentinelOne, we’re providing Travelers policyholders access to cutting-edge AI-powered technology that is highly effective against ransomware and advanced attack techniques. SentinelOne stands out not only for its levels of protection, but also the ability to automatically remediate threats.”

Traditional cybersecurity products rely on scanning files to detect known attacks, which makes them extremely vulnerable to new attack techniques. They also lack post breach functionality. SentinelOne goes beyond, leveraging patented AI to provide real-time protection and response as well as complete visibility into all activity across the network – known and unknown throughout the entire attack lifecycle.

“Cybercrime reports to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) have increased 400% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with ransomware attacks among the most prevalent,” said Joe Mann, CEO, Arete Advisors. “Arete has completed hundreds of cyberattack incident response engagements this year; SentinelOne is the solution we use because we can deploy in seconds, stop attacks from spreading instantly, and simultaneously remediate and reverse damage – while gaining a complete enterprise view, even of rogue/IoT devices. In addition to holding a cyber insurance policy, the best proactive action a business can take to increase its cyber defense posture is removing legacy and other next-generation antivirus solutions and deploying SentinelOne.”

SentinelOne’s cloud-native platform seamlessly scales to protect and monitor every asset in the enterprise network, making it well suited to protect both businesses and employees operating in work-from-home environments or transitioning back to the office, whether they are using corporate or personal devices. “SentinelOne is proud to partner with Travelers and bring its policyholders AI-powered autonomous cybersecurity technology purpose-built for the threats of today and tomorrow,” said Daniel Bernard, CMO, SentinelOne.

Travelers cyber policyholders can visit here for free SentinelOne platform access and special pricing on additional offerings.

About Travelers



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

Jake Schuster



fama PR for SentinelOne



P: 617-986-5021



E: S1@famapr.com