Ubisoft Announces Riders Republic™

Go All Out on the Craziest Extreme Sports in This Brand-New Social Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Ubisoft’s digital press conference, Ubisoft Forward, the company announced Riders Republic™, a new IP and massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground. Riders Republic will release worldwide on February 25, 2021 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia and Windows PC, exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.* Players who purchase Riders Republic on Xbox One or PlayStation®4 can upgrade their game to the next-gen version at no additional cost.**

Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic invites players to an exhilarating social playground, where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting. Whenever players explore or gather in the vibrant social hub, they will always find themselves surrounded by fellow riders.

From arid canyons to snowy mountains, Riders Republic allows players to ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth. The American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have been faithfully recreated and imaginatively mashed together to create the liveliest sports park.

Players can squad up with or against friends in these insane multiplayer modes:

Competitive Races and Trick Challenges: Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges.

Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges. Mass Starts: Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line.

Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line. Multiplayer Arenas: Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups.

Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups. Online Cups: Made for the very best riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top of the leaderboard.

“We wanted to combine our love for extreme sports with an adrenaline-filled multiplayer experience, letting players share those unique riding moments with more than 50 other players at all times,” said Igor Manceau, Creative Director of Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy. “Riders Republic offers fun and light-hearted competition and allows us to push the boundaries with this genre. We can’t wait for riders to dive into this dynamic world and share their own epic stories.”****

With career mode, riders can make a name for themselves in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports. Players can customize their rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of the avatar. Whether a rider wants to master snowboarding or be the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible.

Riders Republic will make the most of next-gen gameplay, running at 60 FPS and displaying more than 50 players simultaneously live onscreen on next-gen consoles. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.

In addition, the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition are available for pre-order.

Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass*****, including exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year, the BMX Sport add-on as well as exclusive content added after launch.

includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass*****, including exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year, the BMX Sport add-on as well as exclusive content added after launch. Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style. Players will also enjoy 20 helicopter tickets to reach their favorite summits faster than ever.

Players who pre-order Riders Republic will receive the Bunny Pack*****, including a custom cute bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head, and rainbow snowboard paint.

*$14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at uplayplus.com.

**Upgrade to the digital PS5 version of the game at no additional cost. To upgrade eligible PS4 disc copies, players need a PS5 console with a disc drive. PlayStation.com/help. RIDERS REPUBLIC™ leverages the Smart Delivery technology – buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of RIDERS REPUBLIC™ are available.

***Riders Republic™ will display more than 50 players on next generation consoles & PC, and more than 20 players on current generation consoles.

****Available on next-gen consoles.

*****Final content and release dates subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft’s sole discretion at any time. System requirements pending. Please check system requirements and product details/restrictions before purchase and upon game release before redeeming your pre-order.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

