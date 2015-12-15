Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, Senior Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to attend the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held on January 11-15, 2021.

Management will host one-on-one meetings on January 12th and 13th and will present at 2:45pm ET on January 13th. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies including the RF4CE voice enabled remote control, and UEI’s proprietary chip and QuickSet technologies; the continued penetration and growth of the Liberty Global RDK-based Horizon 4 platform and the Virgin 360 TV platform; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts

Press Contact

Shoshana Leon



Corporate Communications



Universal Electronics Inc.



sleon@uei.com

+1 480-521-3354

Investor Contact

Kirsten Chapman



Managing Director



LHA Investor Relations



uei@lhai.com

+1 415-433-3777