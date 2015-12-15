Vocera Ease Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Patient Engagement

Awards program recognizes outstanding health and medical technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCRA #FamilyCommunication—Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that its Vocera Ease solution won the “Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

“We are proud to receive this 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Vocera Ease and be recognized for how the app improves care team and family communication when it matters most,” said Patrick de la Roza, senior vice president and general manager of Vocera Ease. “Now, more than ever, meaningful human connections are needed in healthcare, and Vocera Ease is becoming more and more essential for friends and families to stay connected to their loved ones in the hospital.”

Vocera Ease is a cloud-based mobile app that enables care team members to send secure texts, photos, and video updates to patients’ loved ones, helping reduce worry and stress for friends and families. Loved ones can respond to updates with emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers. The secure updates disappear 60 seconds after being viewed and nothing is saved on the mobile device, providing an additional layer of security and privacy. The app also enables secure two-way video conferencing between care teams and family members.

Patients and their loved ones can download the app for free. Following a simple registration process, patients select who will receive updates from their personal contact lists. Updates can be sent in multiple languages with message templates, and the hospital can track family satisfaction using a customizable in-app survey that provides real-time feedback from patients and families.

“Vocera Ease is an incredible example of a breakthrough innovation because it helps improve the healthcare experience and well-being of patients, families and care teams. In addition to keeping loved ones updated and at ease, the app helps reduce calls to the nurses’ station from worried families and friends, which minimizes interruption in patient care and save clinicians time that can be spent at the bedside,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize Vocera Ease with our ‘Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution’ award for 2021.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

Shanna Hearon



Vocera Communications, Inc.



669-999-3368



shearon@vocera.com