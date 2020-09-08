White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $10MM Factoring – Inventory Finance Facility to Global Consumer Electronics Wholesaler

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $10 million factoring – inventory finance facility to a consumer electronics wholesaler and distributor serving public and private retailers in the US and international markets.

The funding was provided against the New Jersey-based company’s accounts receivable and inventory, which the firm will use to fund large-volume purchases to grow its business and provide competitive prices for top name-brand products.

“ We are pleased to support our client in its growth, and we continue to scale our financing for new and existing clients who are adapting and finding success in today’s market,” said White Oak Managing Director of Factoring, Charles Sharf. “ We recognize the challenges and opportunities all businesses face, and we welcome the chance to consult and serve them at every stage.”

White Oak continues to successfully provide flexible financing solutions to clients in the electronics sector and industries throughout the economy and is dedicated to helping businesses make the most of their company assets.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC



White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors



White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.

