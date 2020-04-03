Wizards of the Coast Brings the King of the Monsters to Magic: The Gathering with Godzilla Series Monsters

Godzilla, Mothra, King Caesar, and more of TOHO’s iconic monsters will appear in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering premier card set

RENTON, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The King of the Monsters makes his debut in Magic: The Gathering! Wizards of the Coast, in a groundbreaking collaboration with TOHO CO., LTD, is proud to announce that the iconic monsters from the Godzilla franchise are coming to Magic: The Gathering. The Godzilla Series Monster cards are a special feature of the upcoming premier card set, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.

“Magic: The Gathering’s rich and engaging multiverse offers such unique opportunities to explore new worlds like Ikoria, filled with incredible monsters that are larger than life,” said Kyoko Yoshida, Sr Manager, Japan Sales and Marketing, Wizards of the Coast. “Collaborating with TOHO CO., LTD to bring the Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah and more onto the same world to battle with Magic’s Planeswalkers and new creatures for a first-of-its-kind collaboration is an extraordinary experience that we can’t wait for players to enjoy.”

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is the spring 2020 premier card set for Magic: The Gathering and introduces players to a brand new world full of incredible monsters and the humans that bond with them. The set introduces players to Lukka, a proud member of the Coppercoats, the military unit that protects the city of Drannith from Ikoria’s savage monsters. Lukka’s world is forever changed when he forms a mystical connection with a ferocious, winged cat. Such bonds are treasonous in Drannith, forcing Lukka to flee from the very home he was sworn to protect. Now an outcast monster “bonder,” Lukka must survive the wilds of Ikoria with the help of planeswalker Vivien Reid.

Each Godzilla Monster Series card will feature a monster from the pantheon of the Godzilla franchise as a Magic card from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There will be a total of 16 Godzilla Series Monster cards available in English, with three more available only in Japanese.

Anguirus, Armored Killer

Babygodzilla, Ruin Reborn

Biollante, Plant Beast Form

Bio-Quartz Spacegodzilla

Destoroyah, Perfect Lifeform

Dorat, the Perfect Pet

Ghidorah, King of the Cosmos

Gigan, Cyberclaw Terror

Godzilla, Doom Inevitable

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Godzilla, Primeval Champion

King Caesar, Ancient Guardian

King Caesar, Awoken Titan

Mothra, Supersonic Queen

Rodan, Titan of Winged Fury

Spacegodzilla, Void Invader

決戦兵器、メカゴジラ (Crystalline Giant – Japanese only)

暗黒破壊獣、バトラ (Dirge Bat – Japanese only)

モスラの巨大な繭 (Mothra’s Great Cocoon – Japanese only)

Fans will only be able to obtain Godzilla, King of the Monsters (while supplies last) by purchasing a draft booster pack display through a Wizards Play Network store. Each sealed draft booster pack display will contain a random Godzilla Series Monster card. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Collector Boosters will also contain two random Godzilla Series Monster cards. The Godzilla Series Monster cards will not appear in draft booster packs.

The Godzilla Series Monster cards will also appear in Magic: The Gathering Arena as card styles. Players will receive the card styles as a special bonus when purchasing Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths bundles of six or more booster packs inside the Magic: The Gathering Arena client.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths releases April 16, 2020 on Magic: The Gathering Arena, with full retail store worldwide release on May 15, 2020. For more information, see Ikoria.com.

About Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the new digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, critically acclaimed comic book series, and professional esports league. With over 40 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in eleven languages in over 70 countries.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com.

About TOHO CO., LTD

Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition, and distribution of powerful content for motion pictures, television, and theater. Founded in 1932, it remains a prominent force in bringing brands and original storytelling with versatile talents to audiences worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Toho Cinemas, the highest-grossing exhibition company in Japan.

