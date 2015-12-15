Xsolla Establishes New Games Industry Collective, Xsolla Diamond Club

Professional Membership Club Provides Networking Opportunities, Best Practices, Free and Discounted Access to Live and Virtual Industry Events

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, the game commerce company powered by Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, is now accepting new members to the Xsolla Diamond Club, a professional community of like-minded video game developers and publishers looking to build successful businesses who can connect, learn proven methods and solve shared challenges.

Membership to the collective is open to Xsolla clients and potential new partners. Diamond Club members can collaboratively tackle problems around funding, launching, distribution and monetization. To welcome new members, Xsolla is providing free tickets to upcoming sponsored virtual trade shows in 2021. Prospective members can apply to select the event that they would like to attend.

After attending their first show, members will also have the benefit of purchasing discounted tickets to 40+ other future events in 2021, including:

Taipei Game Show – January 28-31

Pocket Gamer – February 8-12

White Nights Winter – February 8-12

Meet to Match IGBS Spring 2021 – March 2-4

Meet to Match Copenhagen Match Up – April 28

Indigo 2021 – June 25

To foster discussion and group learning on important industry topics, the Xsolla Diamond Club will organize exclusive monthly speaker sessions in different regions with industry experts, fireside chats and virtual happy hours for members to attend. The inaugural talk — “HINDSIGHT is 2020: The Global Game Industry’s Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead?” — will take place this Friday, Jan. 29, moderated by award-winning journalist Rebekah Valentine, along with industry experts Jonas Antonsson, Chief Excitement Officer at Raw Fury; Bobby Wertheim, Director of Content at Sega Europe; Anya Combs, Director of Games at Kickstarter; and Rami Ismail, ED of GameDev.World.

“We started the Xsolla Diamond Club to bring together developers and publishers of all sizes to learn, solve common issues and network,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla. “We’re thankful to be working with so many industry trade show/conference producers to offer free and discounted access to current and potential new partners.”

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game commerce company powered by Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine and Business Engine work seamlessly together to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so developers, publishers and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. The product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login and Xsolla Launcher. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games and PUBG Corporation. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

