Zigbee Alliance Launches Europe Interest Group

Open IoT Standards Organization Establishes New Member Forum Dedicated to European Market Requirements, Regulations, Events and More

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its newly launched Europe Interest Group. Comprised of volunteer members with a shared focus on topics relating to Alliance technologies and the European market – including the Connected Home over IP project – the new Interest Group is designed to facilitate conversations and collaboration among members to strengthen Zigbee Alliance standards globally.

Membership is open to all Zigbee Alliance Participants and Promoters. The group is chaired by Alliance Board Member and IoT Architect Ulf Axelsson of IKEA Home smart, and the Europe Interest Group will bring a European voice more formally into the standards work within the Alliance.

“I am looking forward to collaborating on new levels with fellow Alliance companies from an EU perspective, and fostering more regular interaction between our members that are interested and invested in the European residential or commercial IoT markets,” said Axelsson. “We are creating a structure to provide better visibility into the important developments happening across the Zigbee Alliance, and our Europe Interest Group provides an efficient avenue for more two-way dialogue and information exchange between regions, countries, companies and individuals all working toward the same technology goals.”

The Europe Interest Group operates under the supervision of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors, and is tasked with:

Providing input to the Board regarding European technology needs and current events;

Collecting, capturing and sharing ongoing information about EU regulation and standards to the Working Groups within the Alliance to aid in the development of global, open IoT standards;

Sharing regular Project CHIP updates to EU member companies;

Facilitating discussions around Project CHIP interoperability across Europe while providing insight to shape future endeavors for the European landscape;

Coordinating and engaging with Alliance marketing teams to support EU events and speaker programs.

“The formation of this European-centric group will take Alliance-wide cooperation and communication to new levels, which is essential as our game-changing Project CHIP initiative comes into focus and to the market in early 2021, and we continue to drive openness and interoperability through our flagship Zigbee standards,” said Bruno Vulcano, R&D Manager at Legrand and Chairman of the Board for the Zigbee Alliance. “We’re fortunate to have Ulf of IKEA Home smart leading this charge as he brings an ideal blend of technical experience, regional expertise and peer leadership to this role.”

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance, its open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to join the Alliance or Europe Interest Group, please visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

