ZPE Systems Announces Integration With Palo Alto Networks to Provide Enhanced Network Security

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ZPE Systems, Inc., a leading solutions provider for network infrastructure management solutions, announced an integration with Palo Alto Networks to provide enhanced networking, out-of-band management and security capabilities to branch locations for customers, including those with very remote locations.

The integration combines ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid hardware and management software with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtual firewalls. ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid platform with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series allows enterprises to consolidate and customize their network infrastructure, while safeguarding their traffic with the advanced security of a virtual firewall. Customers benefit from flexible, reliable network management and connectivity, along with proven protection for in-band and out-of-band paths.

ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid Services Router (NSR) solutions come in a variety of form factors for various applications, resulting in a network stack that’s easy to deploy, scale and manage even in isolated and obscure locations. These NSR solutions provide additional value thanks to reliable backup connections via 4G LTE cellular failover, which give redundancy to connected devices while improving rapid response and Mean Time to Innocence (MTI).

According to ZPE Systems’ CEO and Co-Founder Arnaldo Zimmermann, “Together, Palo Alto Networks’ virtual firewalls and our Nodegrid SR solutions give customers a secure and streamlined infrastructure, with centralized management that puts everything in one place — firewalls, servers, routers and even power controls.”

“In order to address the volume and sophistication of today’s cyberattacks, it’s important that we make it easy for our partners to integrate with our products to offer more value to our joint customers in addressing their security needs,” said Don Jones, senior vice president, Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. “With this integration, customers can extend their network security with VM-Series and add SD-WAN and IoT subscriptions to our virtual firewalls, plus deploy Wi-Fi with a NSR solution. This enables organizations to have universal customer premises equipment capabilities, known as uCPE, to protect their branch locations.”

About ZPE Systems, Inc.

ZPE Systems transforms the enterprise network into a business value creator.

With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience in data center and branch networking, ZPE has developed Nodegrid®, the industry’s first open infrastructure management solution. Nodegrid® provides remote out-of-band capabilities, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and SD-Branch networking — delivered via powerful, all-in-one devices and flexible management software. Today, the world’s most recognizable companies trust Nodegrid® for round-the-clock uptime, increased cost savings, and networking that businesses can rely on.

ZPE’s global headquarters is located in Fremont, California with offices throughout the US and globally in Ireland, India, Brazil and Japan. For more information, visit www.zpesystems.com.

